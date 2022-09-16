Does King Charles act on Piers Morgan’s advice after reading his column?

Piers Morgan has reacted to the news Prince Harry was allowed to wear military uniform at Queen Elizabeth’s final vigil, saying ‘The King obviously read my column.’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle friend and royal expert Omid Scobie on Thursday confirmed, “In a dramatic u-turn, palace officials have informed Prince Harry that he CAN wear his military uniform at a final vigil.”
On Saturday evening, Harry will join seven other grandchildren at Westminster Hall to stand in silence for 15 minutes by the Queen’s coffin.
Sharing the Daily Mail news article titled ‘Harry is given green light to wear military uniform in special vigil for the Queen’, Piers Morgan said ‘The King obviously read my column’.
Earlier, in his column, the outspoken journalist had demanded “Harry should be allowed to wear his military uniform. He earned it” after it was reported that the Prince was barred from wearing the uniform.
