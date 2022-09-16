Is Netflix's 'Heartbreak High' based on a true story?

Fans think Netflix’s Heartbreak High is based on a true story as it reflects real-life events of high school drama.

Netflix’s recently released show Heartbreak High features themes like sexual orientation, gender identity, consent, class exploitation, and drug as well as alcohol abuse.

With themes indicative of real-life concerns, the show was thought to be based on a true story when it actually was not.

According to The Cinemaholic, the series is a reboot of the 1994’s Australian TV series of the same name, which in turn was a spinoff of the 1993 film, The Heartbreak Kid.

The original Heartbreak High is truly inspired by today’s generation as the show’s creator Hannah Chap confessed that she wanted to give Generation Z their 'own Heartbreak High'.