Paris Hilton showers support on Britney Spears’ on emotional dancing reel

Paris Hilton showers love on Britney Spears on emotional video in which she cries while dancing.

The This Is Paris star extended support to her longtime gal pal on her latest video showing her bursting into tears after energetic dance.

Fans of the Hold Me Closer star were left worried despite Spears claims that it was not a “breakdown” but a much needed “release.”

Hilton also showed support for the singer by dropping a heart eye emoji in the comment section of the video subtly hinting that she will always be there for Spears.

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera!!!” Spears captioned the video. “It’s not a breakdown assholes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now!!!”

“Spiritual experience for sure !!! I think I need to do that way more !!! Psss… bawling,” she added.