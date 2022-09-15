Pak vs Eng: PCB names squads for England series, T20 world cup 2022

PCB Chief selector Muhammad Wasim unveils Pakistan's squads for the T20I series against England and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Photo: Twitter/PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday (today) announced national squads for the seven-match T20I series against England, the tri-series in New Zealand, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Australia, 2022.

Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim named the players during a media briefing at PCB's headquarters at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Addressing the media, Muhammad Wasim said, “We have a team that can perform strongly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. That’s why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE.”

He added: “These players have performed well since November 2021 and that’s why we have won nine out of our last 13 T20Is. We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair to them that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard."

Wasim said that the board was receiving encouraging reports about Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is likely to resume bowling early next month.

“Along with Shan Masood, I want to congratulate Aamir Jamal and Abrar Ahmed on earning their maiden call-ups. Both Aamir and Abrar have been selected as we believe they have the skills, talent and potential to represent Pakistan at the highest level and I am hopeful if they get opportunities, they will perform strongly,” he added.

Pakistan squad for England T20Is:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir

Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani

The seven-match Twenty20 series between Pakistan and England is scheduled to begin on September 20 at the National Stadium Karachi.



The tri-series will begin on October 7, 2022, while the T20 World Cup will start on October 16.

England team touches down in Pakistan

For the first time in 17 years, England’s cricket team arrived in Pakistan today for the T20 series against the home side.

Police officials said strict security arrangements were made for the visiting team for their drive from the Karachi airport to the hotel.



Pakistan and England will be playing seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2. The first four matches of the series will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, while the last three will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Preparations at the National Stadium have been completed, well-placed sources said yesterday. “Four pitches have been prepared for the series on the ground,” the sources added.

The visiting side will start training at the National Stadium on September 16.



England's T20I squad

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Traveling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

T20 clashes

1st T20: Pakistan v England, 20 September, National Stadium, Karachi

2nd T20: Pakistan v England, 22 September, National Stadium, Karachi

3rd T20: Pakistan v England, 23 September, National Stadium, Karachi

4th T20: Pakistan v England, 25 September, National Stadium, Karachi

5th T20: Pakistan v England, 28 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

6th T20: Pakistan v England, 30 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

7th T20: Pakistan v England, 2 October, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan v Bangladesh and New Zealand (T20I tri-series)

7 October – vs Bangladesh, Christchurch

8 October – vs New Zealand, Christchurch

11 October – vs New Zealand, Christchurch

13 October – vs Bangladesh, Christchurch

14 October – Final, Christchurch

Pakistan at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022:

23 October – vs India, Melbourne

27 October – vs winner Group B, Perth

30 October – vs runner-up Group A, Perth

3 November – vs South Africa, Sydney

6 November – vs Bangladesh, Adelaide



