KARACHI: All the preparations have been completed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the much-anticipated home Twenty20 International series against England, who are set to tour the country for the first time in 17 years.
England team is scheduled to arrive in Karachi in the wee hours of September 15. The English team will take a day's rest before going out for training on September 16.
Karachi will host four T20Is on September 20, 22, 23, and 25. Thereafter, the action will move to Lahore where three T20Is will be played at Gaddafi Stadium on September 28, 30, and October 2.
Preparations at the National Stadium have been completed, well-placed sources said. “Four pitches have been prepared for the series on the ground,” the sources added.
The ground staff has completed work on the wicket, said the sources, adding that the cleaning work in the stands has also been finished.
Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Travelling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.
1st T20: Pakistan v England, 20 September, National Stadium, Karachi
2nd T20: Pakistan v England, 22 September, National Stadium, Karachi
3rd T20: Pakistan v England, 23 September, National Stadium, Karachi
4th T20: Pakistan v England, 25 September, National Stadium, Karachi
5th T20: Pakistan v England, 28 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
6th T20: Pakistan v England, 30 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
7th T20: Pakistan v England, 2 October, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
