ISLAMABAD: For the first time in 17 years, England’s cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a seven-match Twenty20 (T20) series against the home side.



The English team arrived in Karachi on an Emirates flight via Dubai this morning, said well-placed sources.

Police officials said strict security arrangements were made for the visiting team for their drive from the Karachi airport to the hotel.

Pakistan and England will be playing seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore from September 20 to October 2. The first four matches of the series will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, while the last three will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Preparations at the National Stadium have been completed, well-placed sources said yesterday. “Four pitches have been prepared for the series on the ground,” the sources added.

England team's skipper Eoin Morgan is expected to address a press conference at 2pm.

The visiting side will start training at the National Stadium on September 16.

England's T20I squad

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Traveling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

T20 clashes