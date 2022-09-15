Ana de Armas believes Marilyn Monroe’s ghost haunted ‘Blonde’ set, ‘we all felt it’

File footage

Ana de Armas has shared her experience while shooting her latest film, Blonde, in which she has portrayed the movie icon, Marilyn Monroe on screen and some spooky behind-the-scene details have left fans in shock.

During the press conference at the Venice Film Festival, the No Time to Die actress revealed that she felt the presence of Monroe’s spirit with her during the shoot of Blonde.

“I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn’t like something,” De Armas told the media at he event.

“I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us,” she added.

The Knives Out starlet also noted how surreal her comments may have sounded but said, “Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it.”

Film director Andrew Dominik agreed with De Armas and said that filming, especially in real-life locations from Monroe’s past, created a deep connection with her.

“It definitely took on elements of being like a seance,” he described.

Based on the troubled life of the Misfits star, Blonde debuted at the Venice Film Festival and received a 14-minute standing ovation.

Blonde will be available to stream on Netflix on 28 September.



