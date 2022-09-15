Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek of Netflix’s upcoming event Tudum : Watch

Alia Bhatt has already carved a niche in Bollywood with her exceptional acting and amazing movies.



Lately, the mommy-to-be has all the reasons to be proud of herself as she’s geared up to mark her big Hollywood debut with Netflix’s Heart of Stone, which also features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the pivotal roles.

Interestingly, Alia’s new flick will see light of the day in Netflix upcoming TUDUM event.

On Thursday morning, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has shared the promo of the streaming service’s biggest yearly global fan event on Instagram.

In a short video, the 29-year-old could be seen sharing screen space with her co-star Jamie.

She questioned the actor, “Are you ready?”

Captioning the post, the Gully Boy star wrote, “All Heart with #Tudum… Catch the Heart Of Stone debut and so much more!”

Other than that, the promo also showcases Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa and other big stars from all across the world in their own quirky and fun element.



Meanwhile, the event, which will launch on September 24, is going to celebrate Hollywood shows like Money Heist, The Crown, Bridgerton and many more for the fans to explore according to their interests.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in upcoming movies like Jee Le Zaara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.