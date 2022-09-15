Victoria Beckham not allowed to 'take charge' at Brooklyn Beckham wedding

Victoria Beckham lost the right to decide the wedding venue of Brooklyn Beckham.
The Beckhams, who wanted to host their eldest son's nuptials with Nicola Peltz in Atlantic, were pushed to change the venue to Miami.
MailOnline reported: “The Beckhams were interested in having weddings on both sides of the Atlantic, with a celebration at their house in the Cotswolds as they did for Brooklyn's 21st plus one in America.
“The Peltzes, as is traditional, wanted to have just one wedding at their immense house in Florida, complete with its own jetty and beach.
"Claudia Heffner Peltz, a titanium socialite and former top model, firmly took charge, and made a number of decisions, including that there would just be one wedding.”
This comes after a source close to Victoria revealed that she feels betrayed by Nicola's former charming behaviour.
The source told HEAT Magazine: "Vic says Nicola is not the charming girl she once knew."
"Nicola wasn't really famous before she met Brooklyn. Sure, she was rich, but she was an actress with a few small movies to her name. Since she married Brooklyn, her profile has sky-rocketed," they noted.c
