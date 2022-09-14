Britney Spears gets emotional about her kids in new video

Britney Spears, who has been quite vocal and open about her own struggles including conservatorship and family issues broke down in tears after she posted a heartfelt dancing video and pictures of her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, alongside a birthday message.

Amid their family drama, the Toxic hit-maker on Tuesday posted an image in which she was posed between both of her sons (with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44), who celebrate their birthdays this week.

Sean Preston is set to turn 17 on Wednesday, while Jayden turned 16 on Monday.

She captioned the post: 'Happy birthday Preston and Jayden!!! Love you both so much!!! These photos are from last year!!!'

Her sons previously said they did not want to appear on her social media, but they have since done televised interviews about their mother, so that rule may have changed.

Britney shared multiple posts that day and in another, she could be seen crying in a dance video, which she described to be a therapeutic process.

The Lucky singer has recently been public about her tension with her children after Jayden told DailyMail and ITV exclusively that he was uncomfortable with her frequent social media posts.

'It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention,' he said.

Spears said in a post over the weekend (that she later deleted) that she was 'angry' about the comments, and was 'not willing to see' her sons until she feels 'valued.'

She said that while she 'was desperate' she should have valued herself 'way more' in hindsight.

All I know is my love for my children is more than anything and I'm sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way,' she said, adding that she was told they had 'blocked' her. 'Jayden and Preston, I adore you ... I'm so blessed to even call you mine. And I just want you to know.'



