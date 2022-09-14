PIA slashes fares for flights to China

PIA reduces fares for China. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide relief to the passengers travelling from Islamabad to China, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday announced to reduce its flight fares by 10% with immediate effect.

In addition, the national flag carrier has announced a whopping 22% discount for students travelling to China. A PIA spokesperson said that the facility could be availed only at the airline's offices.

Students will now be able to carry 80 kg of luggage instead of 40 kg, the spokesperson added. He maintained that the PIA operates two weekly flights to Chengdu and Xi’an Chinese cities.

In view of the strict COVID-19 curbs by the Chinese government, most airlines have increased their fares for the country. Their decision added a financial burden on the students.

The students, however, said that the PIA was charging Rs0.5 million as a one-way fare for China. Many students could not travel to China due to high fares and it is feared that may face educational loss.