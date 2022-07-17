Fares of PIA, Pakistan Railways reduced

ISLAMABAD: Passengers of railways and airlines took a sigh of relief on the announcement to reduce fares by 10 per cent here on Saturday.

The Railways Ministry and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced a 10 per cent reduction in the fares for domestic economy class travel.

It is pertinent to mention that last month the Ministry of Railways had doubled the train fares. The Railways had increased the fares of all passenger trains by 14 per cent and freight trains by 25 per cent.

In a video message, Saad Rafique said that after the reduction in prices of petroleum products, a 10% discount would be given on the fares of both the economy class of Pakistan Railways and domestic flights of PIA. The reduction in fares will be applicable from midnight tonight, he added.

Saad Rafique stated that the reduction in fares would be applicable for the next 30 days from July 17 onwards.

According to the minister, 94% of passengers in Pakistan Railways and more than 90% of passengers of PIA travel in the economy class.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a reduction of Rs40.54 per litre in the price of diesel and Rs18.50 per litre in petrol to pass on the benefit of drop in global oil prices to consumers.

People belonging to all walks of life have demanded the government to reduce fares of transporters as well.