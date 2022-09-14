King Charles branded 'tired' of Kingship, bad temper over pen explained

King Charles viral video over agitation with a pen shows he is mentally exhausted, says body language expert.

According to Adrianne Carter, Charles is overwhelmed by the a,ount of pressure that has mounted on his shoulders and it is "take a toll"on his mental health.

"It looks as if the emotions and tiredness are starting to take their toll on the new King and Queen," Adrianne told the Daily Star.

"This is something that they would normally laugh off but there’s no laughing or light-heartedness.

"They are processing a lot this week and as we draw closer to the funeral we may see more evidence of short tempers when things don’t go quite to plan…"

The 73-year-old new monarch of Britain was caught off-guard in Ireland after his pen stopped working while signing official documents.

“I cannot bear this bloody thing!” said His Majesty after wife and Queen Consort Camilla pointed out he wrote the wrong date on the document.