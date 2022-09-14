 
Wednesday September 14, 2022
Meghan Markle looks somber on Buckingham Palace return after 2 years

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaves grudges aside to mourn Queen

By Web Desk
September 14, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry entered Buckingham Palace with Prince William and Kate Middleton to bid goodbye to the Queen.  

The couple arrived at Buckingham Palace to receive the Queen from Scotland. Her Majesty passed away on Thursday at Balmoral Castle, Aberdeen.

The 'fab four' were accompanied by King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and close family inside the Palace. The Queen, on the other hand, was accompanied by daughter, Princess Anne, to London.

Huge crowds of the deceased's admirers gathered outside the royal residence in central London and shed tears over her demise.

This reunion comes after the Sussexes and the Waleses kept their differences aside to honour the Queen outside Windsor Castle over the weekend. 