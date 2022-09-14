Alia Bhatt to get a start-studded baby shower?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to welcome their bundle of joy. And the excited nani dadi will be hosting a grand baby shower for the mom-to-be.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor are planning to host a baby shower for Alia, which will be held in Mumbai’s Bandra.

It will be an all-girls celebration with. From the couple’s siblings to their girls, all the big names in B-town will be in attendance. Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor will be present. Along with them, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan and Aarti Shetty are reportedly confirmed to attend the function.

After tying the knot in a private ceremony in April, Alia and Ranbir announced the pregnancy in June, with an Instagram post.

The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022 after dating for almost five years. The ceremony was an extremely private affair with only close friends and family in attendance making up of roughly fifty guests. Two months later, The duo announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Alia shared a picture from one of their ultrasound appointment, where the actors were cheerily gazing at the monitor – which she hid with a heart emoji.