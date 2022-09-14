Netflix upcoming 'The Stranger', a crime-thriller film, trailer, release date , cast list

Netflix is all set to bring a crime-thriller film The Stranger, to the streaming platform after its successful premiere at Cannes.

The movie is now ready to hit Cinemas in Australia on October 6, 2022, before releasing on Netflix on October 19, 2022.

The Stranger is a story in which a small circle of undercover cops disguised as criminals working for a strong criminal network set out on an operation in order to hunt a murderer who has escaped conviction for eight years.

The movie is inspired by a real event in which cops arrest the main culprit behind the case of Daniel Morcombe's abduction and murder.

The Crime Thriller is written and directed by Thomas M. Wright.





Cast List:

Joel Edgerton

Sean Harris

Steve Mouzakis

Jada Alberts

Brendan Cooney

Mike Foenander

Alan Dukes

Matthew Sunderland

Jeff Lang





Check out the Trailer







