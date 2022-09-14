Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

London: Queen Elizabeth II´s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday, greeted by applause and a sea of mobile phone lights at the palace gates.
The coffin arrived just after 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) after being flown from Edinburgh in preparation for the late monarch´s funeral next Monday. (AFP)
London readies for queen's send-off
The Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster flew the Queen's coffin from Edinburgh to London
Princess Anne wrote: "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life"
The expert noted that jewels not buried with Queen Elizabeth are likely to remain in the royal collection
Queen's Coffin will move on Wednesday to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for four days
Prince Harry has been advised to cancel his tell-all memoir after his pledge to "honour" King Charles