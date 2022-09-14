 
Wednesday September 14, 2022
Piers Morgan attacks Oprah Winfrey for 'causing rifts in royal family'

By Web Desk
September 14, 2022
Piers Morgan accused Oprah Winfrey of enabling rifts within the British royal family.

Morgan attacked the American TV legend in a tweet after Winfrey called for healing of massive rifts in the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel's relations with the royal family deteriorated when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

The interview was aired before Prince Philip's death.

