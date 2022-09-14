Piers Morgan attacks Oprah Winfrey for 'causing rifts in royal family'

Piers Morgan accused Oprah Winfrey of enabling rifts within the British royal family.
Morgan attacked the American TV legend in a tweet after Winfrey called for healing of massive rifts in the royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markel's relations with the royal family deteriorated when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.
The interview was aired before Prince Philip's death.
London readies for queen's send-off
The Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster flew the Queen's coffin from Edinburgh to London
Princess Anne wrote: "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life"
The expert noted that jewels not buried with Queen Elizabeth are likely to remain in the royal collection
Queen's Coffin will move on Wednesday to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for four days
Prince Harry has been advised to cancel his tell-all memoir after his pledge to "honour" King Charles