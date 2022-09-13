Shahid Kapoor reveals how Kabir Singh made to ‘family space’ despite being edgy and aggressive

Shahid Kapoor has recently shared some shocking revelations about his blockbuster movie Kabir Singh in his new interview.
Speaking with Bombay Times, Shahid revealed that how Kabir Singh became a family movie even though it was “aggressive and edgy”.
“It was technically an adult movie, but the number of people who have liked it and watched it with their families is unbelievable,” said the 41-year-old.
The Vivah actor added, “Somehow, it made it to the family space despite being edgy and aggressive.”
Despite being a hit movie at the box office, it gained a lot of negative publicity due to its misogyny and toxic masculinity. The scene that caught everyone’s attention on the internet was when Kabir smacked Preeti (played by Kiara Advani) on the face
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is going to make his digital debut with web series Farzi for Amazon Prime Video. He will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming movie.
