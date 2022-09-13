Britney Spears could’ve been a Royal Princess: Here’s how

Britney Spears once had a chance of becoming a Royal Princess if only Prince William had not stood her up at their dinner date.

The now Prince of Wales was romantically involved with the Hold Me Closer hit-maker when they were teenagers as the duo used to write emails to each other.

However, their short-lived “cyber romance” came to an end when they planned to meet for dinner but William ditched the pop star by not showing up for their get-together.

In a 2002 interview of Britney with talk show host Frank Skinner, she revealed that she has been chatting with the Duke of Cambridge over emails while on a UK tour.

However, her hopes of becoming the next Queen of England were shattered when she was “blown out” by the future King.

Britney, who was at the height of fame with back to back hits like Baby One More Time and Oops! I Did It Again told the host, “We exchanged e-mails for a little bit.”

“And he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn't work out,” then 20-year-old singer said.

“You were blown out by Prince William?” the host asked to which Britney replied, “Yeah.”

Britney went on to admit that she had no clue why William did not come for their date; however, a report published by The Sun at the time revealed that he had prioritized to go fox hunting instead.

Speculations of their romance were around before Britney’s interview but were denied by the Buckingham Palace at the time.

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen confirmed the duo’s relationship in his book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, which was published last year.

“[William and Spears] tried to get together back when they were young,” the author penned. “There may have been phone conversations, but I don't recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period.”