BLACKPINK's Lisa smashes record as solo artist with b-side track 'MONEY'

K-pop band BLACKPINK member Lisa b-side single solo track MONEY sales once again reached an all-time high.



On September 13, Allkpop claimed that the single from Lisa's debut solo album, LALISA, has sold more than 500,000 units in the United States.

Lisa is the second female artist from Korea to reach this milestone, and now she is qualified to receive a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The first female K-pop soloist to sell over 500,000 albums in the US was BLACKPINK's Jennie with her solo debut song, SOLO.

Even though it is a side track, BLACKPINK's Lisa MONEY has earned a tonne of affection from fans worldwide since its release in September.

In fact, MONEY has been breaking records on Spotify for attaining specific numbers of streams in the shortest amount of time. The fastest song to reach 100 million, 200 million, and 300 million streams is this one.