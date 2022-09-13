Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt eye multiple projects together: report

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt eyes multiple projects together: report

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after basking in the success of the Brahmastra, are looking to work on more films together, as per India Today.

"Both Ranbir and Alia were waiting for Brahmastra's release before deciding to work in a film again. They wanted to get feedback from the audience to explore more films in the future. They were offered films in the past, but the duo said no to them.

However, the success of Brahmastra is making them explore more options together. They wish to do a romantic comedy together. About Brahmastra, they are really happy with the feedback received. In the future, if any offer comes to them, they will consider if it is good," a source said.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is Bollywood's mega-budget film with several protagonists. Brahmastra: Part One is based on Ranbir's character, Shiva. The next part of the movie will focus on the character of Dev.