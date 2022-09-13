Kajol, Ajay Devgn wish their son birthday in an adorable post

Kajol And Ajay Devgn Wishes Son Birthday in Adorable Post

Parents Kajol and Ajay Devgn didn’t shy away from expressing love to their son Yug on his birthday.

Kajol penned an adorable note to her son as she took a trip down a very happy memory lane:

“Click as many pictures as you can of all the happy times …. Because….. u need them for birthday posts off course ;) Happy happy birthday to the smile of my heart.. may u always have this much glee in ur smile!” wrote the actor.





On the other hand, dad Ajay wrote how much his son meant to him and shared a glimpse of their bond.

“The best part of life is ‘growing’ up with you. And, doing all the father-son things we pack into a day. Watching a show, exercising together, chatting, taking a walk. Happy Birthday Yug,” he wrote.





The Bollywood couple shares a close bond with their kids Nysa and Yug. They have often shared memorable moments of their lives with the fans.

In an interview Ajay was once asked about his parenting style. The actor responded that it was important to instil good values in kids but there was no need for “strictness” for children in today’s world.

“The way the world is evolving, “strictness” per se, has no place in parenting,” he added.

The actor admitted that there were times when his kids argued or made mistakes, but he would still deal the situation calmly.

“They make mistakes, of course, they disobey on occasion. When that happens, there are more conversations.”