Netflix releases official trailer of upcoming series 'Wanna' with release date

Netflix releases official trailer of 'Wanna' with release date

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the upcoming documentary series Wanna and the four-episode-based series will be released on September 21, 2022.



Nicola Prosatore's directed series portrays a special case that unfolded in the 1980s.

Wanna is an incredible story of the biggest scam that happened in Italian Television history.





Cast:

Wanna Marchi

Stefania Nobile





The trailer of the upcoming docu-series depicts how popular telemarketing shows were throughout the 1980s when hosts would shout, sing, dance, and scream to attract viewers and convince them to buy the advertised product.



For those Unversed, Wanna Marchi is one of the first TV sellers in Italian private TV in the 1980s and 1890s.







Check out the trailer:







