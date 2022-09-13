Zendaya wins her second Emmy, gives emotional speech

Zendaya won her second Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria on Monday night, September 12th. The actor had won the same award in 2020 for her performance as Rue.

Kelly Clarkson presented the award to the Dune actor and she went ahead to give an emotional acceptance speech. Zendaya began by thanking all her fellow nominees and added that she felt “honoured” to be beside them.

“Thank you to the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show, I love you all so much. Thank you to the Academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight. Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me, thank you for believing in me even in moments where I didn't believe in myself,” she expressed.

“Lastly, I just wanted to say my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people. I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like they are a Rue. I want you to know that I am so grateful your stories,” Zendaya added as she got emotional.

“I carry them with me and I carry them with her, so thank you so much,” she concluded.

While some may say that the actor is the youngest person to have won multiple performing Emmys, which is not true. This honour was already taken up by Kristy McNchol, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Family in 1977 and 1979, when she was 15 and 16 years old.

The Emmy Awards 2022 were held in a packed studio audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.