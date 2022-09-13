Emmy Awards 2022: All the winners from the show

 
Back in full swing after two years of the pandemic

By Web Desk
September 13, 2022
The 74th annual Emmy Awards was back in full swing after two years of the pandemic.

Held  on September 12th, the three-hour telecast resumed to its original form after two years of the pandemic. The red carpet was was crowded with celebrities and the ceremony was held in a packed studio audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The award show had a few upsets and several repeat winners.

Here are the winners from the Monday night show:

Drama Series

  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession - WINNER
  • Yellowjackets

Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso - WINNER
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Lee Jung Jae, Squid Game - WINNER
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
  • Zendaya, Euphoria - WINNER

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

Directing for a Drama Series

  • Ozark, ‘A Hard Way to Go’, Jason Bateman
  • Severance, ‘The We We Are’, Ben Stiller
  • Squid Game, ‘Red Light, Green Light’, Hwang Dong Hyuk - WINNER
  • Succession, ‘All the Bells Say’, Mark Mylod
  • Succession, ‘The Disruption’, Cathy Yan
  • Succession, ‘Too Much Birthday’, Lore

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Patricia Arquette, Severance
  • Julia Garner, Ozark - WINNER
  • Jung Ho Yeon, Squid Game
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
  • J. Smith Cameron, Succession
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Nicholas Braun, Succession
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Park Hae Soo, Squid Game
  • Matthew Macfayden, Succession - WINNER
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Christopher Walken, Succession
  • Oh Yeong Su, Squid Game

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary - WINNER
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddington, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso - WINNER
  • Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
  • Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Limited or Anthology Series

  • Dopesick, Hulu
  • The Dropout, Hulu
  • Inventing Anna, Netflix
  • Pam & Tommy, Hulu
  • The White Lotus, HBO - WINNER
  • Lead Actor in a Limited Series Or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick - WINNER
  • Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Lead Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie

  • Toni Collette, The Staircase
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - WINNER

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie

  • Connie Britton, The White Lotus
  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER
  • Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
  • Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
  • Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Writing for a Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary, ‘Pilot’, Quinta Brunson - WINNER
  • Barry, ‘710N’, Duffy Boudreau
  • Barry, ‘starting now’, Alec Berg and Bill Hader
  • Hacks, ‘The One, the Only’, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
  • Only Murders in the Building, ‘True Crime,’ Steve Martin and John Hoffman
  • Ted Lasso, ‘No Weddings and a Funeral,’ Jane Becker
  • What We Do in the Shadows, ‘The Casino,’ Sarah Naftalis
  • What We Do in the Shadows, ‘The Wellness Center,’ Stefani Robinson

Directing in a Comedy Series

  • Barry, ‘710N,’ Bill Hader
  • Hacks, ‘There Will Be Blood,’ Lucia Aniello
  • The Ms. Pat Show, ‘Baby Daddy Groundhog Day,’ Mary Lou Belli
  • Only Murders in the Building, ‘The Boy from 6B,’ Cherien Dabis
  • Only Murders in the Building, ‘True Crime,’ Jamie Babbit
  • Ted Lasso, ‘No Weddings and a Funeral,’ MJ Delaney - WINNER

Writing in a Drama Series

  • Better Call Saul, ‘Plan and Execution,’ Thomas Schnauz
  • Ozark, ‘A Hard Way to Go,’ Chris Mundy
  • Severance, ‘The We We Are,’ Dan Erickson
  • Squid Game, ‘One Lucky Day,’ Hwang Dong Hyuk
  • Succession, ‘All the Bells Say,’ Jesse Armstrong - WINNER
  • Yellowjackets, ‘F Sharp,’ Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson
  • Yellowjackets, ‘Pilot,’ Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

Competition Program

  • The Amazing Race
  • Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls - WINNER
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Variety Talk Series

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert