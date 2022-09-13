Emmy Awards 2022: All the winners from the show
The 74th annual Emmy Awards was back in full swing after two years of the pandemic.
Held on September 12th, the three-hour telecast resumed to its original form after two years of the pandemic. The red carpet was was crowded with celebrities and the ceremony was held in a packed studio audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The award show had a few upsets and several repeat winners.
Here are the winners from the Monday night show:
Drama Series Better Call Saul Euphoria Ozark Severance Squid Game Stranger Things Succession - WINNER Yellowjackets Comedy Series Abbott Elementary Barry Curb Your Enthusiasm Hacks The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Only Murders in the Building Ted Lasso - WINNER What We Do in the Shadows Lead Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman, Ozark Brian Cox, Succession Lee Jung Jae, Squid Game - WINNER Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Adam Scott, Severance Jeremy Strong, Succession Lead Actress in a Drama Series Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Laura Linney, Ozark Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets Sandra Oh, Killing Eve Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show Zendaya, Euphoria - WINNER Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Elle Fanning, The Great Issa Rae, Insecure Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER Directing for a Drama Series Ozark, ‘A Hard Way to Go’, Jason Bateman Severance, ‘The We We Are’, Ben Stiller Squid Game, ‘Red Light, Green Light’, Hwang Dong Hyuk - WINNER Succession, ‘All the Bells Say’, Mark Mylod Succession, ‘The Disruption’, Cathy Yan Succession, ‘Too Much Birthday’, Lore Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Bill Hader, Barry Nicholas Hoult, The Great Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Patricia Arquette, Severance Julia Garner, Ozark - WINNER Jung Ho Yeon, Squid Game Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets J. Smith Cameron, Succession Sarah Snook, Succession Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Nicholas Braun, Succession Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Kieran Culkin, Succession Park Hae Soo, Squid Game Matthew Macfayden, Succession - WINNER John Turturro, Severance Christopher Walken, Succession Oh Yeong Su, Squid Game Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Janelle James, Abbott Elementary Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary - WINNER Juno Temple, Ted Lasso Hannah Waddington, Ted Lasso Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Carrigan, Barry Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso - WINNER Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary Henry Winkler, Barry Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live Limited or Anthology Series Dopesick, Hulu The Dropout, Hulu Inventing Anna, Netflix Pam & Tommy, Hulu The White Lotus, HBO - WINNER Lead Actor in a Limited Series Or Movie Colin Firth, The Staircase Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage Michael Keaton, Dopesick - WINNER Himesh Patel, Station Eleven Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy Lead Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie Toni Collette, The Staircase Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Lily James, Pam & Tommy Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story Margaret Qualley, Maid Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - WINNER Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie Connie Britton, The White Lotus Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus Mare Winningham, Dopesick Writing for a Comedy Series Abbott Elementary, ‘Pilot’, Quinta Brunson - WINNER Barry, ‘710N’, Duffy Boudreau Barry, ‘starting now’, Alec Berg and Bill Hader Hacks, ‘The One, the Only’, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky Only Murders in the Building, ‘True Crime,’ Steve Martin and John Hoffman Ted Lasso, ‘No Weddings and a Funeral,’ Jane Becker What We Do in the Shadows, ‘The Casino,’ Sarah Naftalis What We Do in the Shadows, ‘The Wellness Center,’ Stefani Robinson Directing in a Comedy Series Barry, ‘710N,’ Bill Hader Hacks, ‘There Will Be Blood,’ Lucia Aniello The Ms. Pat Show, ‘Baby Daddy Groundhog Day,’ Mary Lou Belli Only Murders in the Building, ‘The Boy from 6B,’ Cherien Dabis Only Murders in the Building, ‘True Crime,’ Jamie Babbit Ted Lasso, ‘No Weddings and a Funeral,’ MJ Delaney - WINNER Writing in a Drama Series Better Call Saul, ‘Plan and Execution,’ Thomas Schnauz Ozark, ‘A Hard Way to Go,’ Chris Mundy Severance, ‘The We We Are,’ Dan Erickson Squid Game, ‘One Lucky Day,’ Hwang Dong Hyuk Succession, ‘All the Bells Say,’ Jesse Armstrong - WINNER Yellowjackets, ‘F Sharp,’ Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson Yellowjackets, ‘Pilot,’ Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson Competition Program The Amazing Race Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls - WINNER Nailed It! RuPaul's Drag Race Top Chef The Voice Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jimmy Kimmel Live Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER Late Night with Seth Meyers The Late Show with Stephen Colbert