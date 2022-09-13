Emmy Awards 2022: All the winners from the show

The 74th annual Emmy Awards was back in full swing after two years of the pandemic.

Held on September 12th, the three-hour telecast resumed to its original form after two years of the pandemic. The red carpet was was crowded with celebrities and the ceremony was held in a packed studio audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The award show had a few upsets and several repeat winners.

Here are the winners from the Monday night show:

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession - WINNER

Yellowjackets

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso - WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung Jae, Squid Game - WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria - WINNER

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

Directing for a Drama Series

Ozark, ‘A Hard Way to Go’, Jason Bateman

Severance, ‘The We We Are’, Ben Stiller

Squid Game, ‘Red Light, Green Light’, Hwang Dong Hyuk - WINNER

Succession, ‘All the Bells Say’, Mark Mylod

Succession, ‘The Disruption’, Cathy Yan

Succession, ‘Too Much Birthday’, Lore

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark - WINNER

Jung Ho Yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae Soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfayden, Succession - WINNER

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Succession

Oh Yeong Su, Squid Game

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddington, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso - WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick, Hulu

The Dropout, Hulu

Inventing Anna, Netflix

Pam & Tommy, Hulu

The White Lotus, HBO - WINNER

Lead Actor in a Limited Series Or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick - WINNER

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Lead Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - WINNER

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, ‘Pilot’, Quinta Brunson - WINNER

Barry, ‘710N’, Duffy Boudreau

Barry, ‘starting now’, Alec Berg and Bill Hader

Hacks, ‘The One, the Only’, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

Only Murders in the Building, ‘True Crime,’ Steve Martin and John Hoffman

Ted Lasso, ‘No Weddings and a Funeral,’ Jane Becker

What We Do in the Shadows, ‘The Casino,’ Sarah Naftalis

What We Do in the Shadows, ‘The Wellness Center,’ Stefani Robinson

Directing in a Comedy Series

Barry, ‘710N,’ Bill Hader

Hacks, ‘There Will Be Blood,’ Lucia Aniello

The Ms. Pat Show, ‘Baby Daddy Groundhog Day,’ Mary Lou Belli

Only Murders in the Building, ‘The Boy from 6B,’ Cherien Dabis

Only Murders in the Building, ‘True Crime,’ Jamie Babbit

Ted Lasso, ‘No Weddings and a Funeral,’ MJ Delaney - WINNER

Writing in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, ‘Plan and Execution,’ Thomas Schnauz

Ozark, ‘A Hard Way to Go,’ Chris Mundy

Severance, ‘The We We Are,’ Dan Erickson

Squid Game, ‘One Lucky Day,’ Hwang Dong Hyuk

Succession, ‘All the Bells Say,’ Jesse Armstrong - WINNER

Yellowjackets, ‘F Sharp,’ Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson

Yellowjackets, ‘Pilot,’ Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls - WINNER

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk Series