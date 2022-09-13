'Squid Game' cast stun on Emmy Awards 2022 red carpet

'Squid Game' cast members make a stunning appearance at the red carpet of Emmy Awards 2022

Squid Game crew members pose for the cameras as they walk the red carpet of Emmy Awards 2022.



Emmy Awards 2022 too place on September 12 and were attended by many celebrities including the famous K-drama Squid Game's team.

Jung Ho Yeon, Oh Young Soo, Park Hae Soo, Lee Jung Jae, and director Hwang Dong Hyuk made a stunning entry on the red carpet ahead of the award show.



Lee Jung Jae’s girlfriend Lim Se Ryung also attended the glamorous event and was seen clicking pictures with the Squid Game lead actor.

The cast appeared before People Magazine to reveal the details about the after party where Jung Ho Yeon spilled her plans of dancing at the party.



Even E! News featured Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon who showed excitement for the event during their interview.



NBC’s TODAY also dropped a chaotic video of the Squid Game team.

According to Soompi, the K-drama Squid Game recently set the bar high for all K-dramas by securing 14 nominations for Emmy, from which six of them were presented in the event.