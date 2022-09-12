Olivia Wilde looks drop-dead gorgeous in new pictures

Olivia Wilde looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black long sleeve and salmon pink pants while stepping out in Hollywood, California on Sunday evening.

Following a drama-filled Venice Film Festival appearance last week, the 38-year-old actress appeared in good spirits as she took photos with fans on her latest outing.

The mother-of-two accessorized her stylish ensemble with a brown Gucci crossbody bag with a black, green, and red striped strap and her blonde hair in beachy waves.

Just days prior, the mother-of-two hit back at circulating claims she cheated on her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis with new boyfriend Harry Styles - branding the rumours 'horses**t'.

Her upcoming new film, Don't Worry Darling, which marks her sophomore movie as director, also premiered at the Venice Film Festival last week - receiving a bout of mixed reviews.

It stars leads Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a 1950s married couple that becomes ensnared with a cult in their idyllic town.



