BTS J-Hope cute gesture for RM on his birthday melts fans

BTS J-Hope won ARMYs heart by posting an adorable stream of comments under the comment section of RM's live broadcast.
According to Koreaboo, BTS RM received huge amount of wishes on his birthday which is why the idol went live on Weverse for a special broadcast to chat with his fans.
While the ARMYs were busy interacting with him, they noticed one more fan yearning for special shoutout who was none other than J-Hope.
J-Hope kept commenting under his live, enjoying the comment stream and asking RM to give him attention too when he wrote, “RM, please look here (at the message).”
After multiple comments from J-Hope, RM finally noticed his messages and laughed off seeing his continuous stream of supportive comments.
In the end, J-Hope added that he could now call himself a ‘successful fan’ and could calm down as he got the attention from his favorite BTS leader.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are up for doing more films together
Her new album drops on September 23rd
Meghan Markle accused of constantly trying to attack the royal family with her words
BLACKPINK's Lisa solo track 'MONEY' smashing new sales record in United States
Sheryl Lee Ralph gives a powerful acceptance speech at the 74th Emmy Awards
Psychic said, “I predict that around his 80th birthday, King Charles is going to start sharing duties with his son,...