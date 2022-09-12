BTS J-Hope cute gesture for RM on his birthday melts fans

BTS J-Hope shows his love for RM and his birthday in the comment section of his live broadcast

BTS J-Hope won ARMYs heart by posting an adorable stream of comments under the comment section of RM's live broadcast.



According to Koreaboo, BTS RM received huge amount of wishes on his birthday which is why the idol went live on Weverse for a special broadcast to chat with his fans.

While the ARMYs were busy interacting with him, they noticed one more fan yearning for special shoutout who was none other than J-Hope.

J-Hope kept commenting under his live, enjoying the comment stream and asking RM to give him attention too when he wrote, “RM, please look here (at the message).”



After multiple comments from J-Hope, RM finally noticed his messages and laughed off seeing his continuous stream of supportive comments.

In the end, J-Hope added that he could now call himself a ‘successful fan’ and could calm down as he got the attention from his favorite BTS leader.



