Prince Harry garners 'respect' with THIS move during Windsor walkabout

Prince Harry has been garnering love and respect from royal fans with touching during his walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Sharing the swoon-worthy moment on social media, the dog owner Sarah Gracie uploaded photos of the royal petting the pup.

"When our little pup Louis met Meghan and Harry as we paid our respects to The Queen. #QueenElizabeth #HarryandMeghan #Windsor,” the post read.

Reacting to the adorable clicks, fans dropped love-filled comments to gush over the royal as one expressed: “What a cutie. Harry and dogs are such a great combi."

“Dogs know. They know who loves them, and they know good people."

A third added: "Aw I bet they needed that. Dogs make such a difference in stressful times.”

"Louis looks like he’s giving Harry some much-needed comfort,” a fourth fan wrote. "I have never seen a better picture of someone who needed a dog's love."