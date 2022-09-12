Prince Harry garners 'respect' with THIS move during Windsor walkabout

Prince Harry has been garnering love and respect from royal fans with touching during his walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.
Sharing the swoon-worthy moment on social media, the dog owner Sarah Gracie uploaded photos of the royal petting the pup.
"When our little pup Louis met Meghan and Harry as we paid our respects to The Queen. #QueenElizabeth #HarryandMeghan #Windsor,” the post read.
Reacting to the adorable clicks, fans dropped love-filled comments to gush over the royal as one expressed: “What a cutie. Harry and dogs are such a great combi."
“Dogs know. They know who loves them, and they know good people."
A third added: "Aw I bet they needed that. Dogs make such a difference in stressful times.”
"Louis looks like he’s giving Harry some much-needed comfort,” a fourth fan wrote. "I have never seen a better picture of someone who needed a dog's love."
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are up for doing more films together
Her new album drops on September 23rd
Meghan Markle accused of constantly trying to attack the royal family with her words
BLACKPINK's Lisa solo track 'MONEY' smashing new sales record in United States
Sheryl Lee Ralph gives a powerful acceptance speech at the 74th Emmy Awards
Psychic said, “I predict that around his 80th birthday, King Charles is going to start sharing duties with his son,...