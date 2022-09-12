Prince Harry not allowed to wear military uniform at Queen’s death in HUGE blow

Prince Harry will reportedly not be allowed to wear his military uniforms at any events marking Queen Elizabeth’s death, with Express UK reporting that only working royals have been allowed to wear full uniforms.
This comes just as the Queen’s son Prince Andrew, phased out of the royal family over his sex abuse scandal and connections to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, stepped out behind his mother’s coffin with his siblings without his military uniform.
Both Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are no longer working members of the royal family; while Andrew was forced out of his duties, Prince Harry stepped back on his own with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.
Talking about the same on Twitter, the Sussex’s unofficial mouthpiece Omid Scobie said: “… Unlike Prince Andrew, Prince Harry will not be allowed to wear uniform at the final vigil in Westminster Hall.”
He adding that this would be a “huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for 10 years and this morning spoke of the Queen being his ‘commander-in-chief’.”
Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, with her state funeral planned for September 19, 2022, also declared a bank holiday.
Working royals, including Prince William and King Charles and his siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, will be seen in their military uniforms during this time.
