Queen Elizabeth ‘tidied up everything’ just before her death

Queen Elizabeth reportedly ‘tidied up’ everything around her, including important responsibilities as monarch, before ‘letting go’ and passing away at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.
The monarch died at her favourite residence on September 8, 2022, after months of enduring health and mobility issues, and as per a source close to the Queen, she was ‘ready to let go’ after fulfilling some major duties, like welcoming the new UK Prime Minister.
Just about two days before her death, Queen Elizabeth notably met outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson before holding her first meeting with new PM Liz Truss, with pictures showing her looking especially frail.
Talking about the meeting, a close source told The Times: “I think she felt that with the change of prime minister she had finished tidying everything up, as she had been doing, and then simply let go.”
Queen Elizabeth II has been succeeded by her eldest son, now King Charles III, who made his first official speech as the new monarch over the weekend.
He said: “Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”
Prince William and Prince Harry's reunion happened 'very quickly', shared a source
Nine shows like 'Virgin River' on Netflix, filled with love, drama, romance
A research analyst recently made an interesting prediction following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘outlandishly’ comparing herself in a ‘cringe worthy’ admission
Meghan Markle's video from walkabout in Windsor has been making rounds on Twitter
Jennifer Lawrence speaks up on RHOBH and who she doesn’t like at the show in a new interview