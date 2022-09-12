‘The Crown’ actress Olivia Colman remembers Queen Elizabeth for great ‘dignity’

File footage

Olivia Colman has joined the list of celebrities sharing heartfelt tributes for the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Colman, who portrayed the Queen for two seasons of Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown, praised her legacy and dignity.

Speaking to Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival, Colman, 48, said, “I wouldn’t know where to begin with that. She made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity.”

“We’re all incredibly impressed by what she did,” she said while praising Britain’s longest reigning monarch in history.

Colman famously portrayed the late monarch in seasons three and four of The Crown. Netflix’s dramatized series about the British Royal Family received massive praise across the globe.

The actress also praised King Charles III’s powerful first speech after ascending the throne. She said, “From a British point of view, he did it so beautifully. He did it about love, tolerance and gentleness, and that is what she always wanted and she’s done.”

“From the outside world looking at Great Britain, at the moment, we’ve got some comedy going on at one side — politics — and something so dignified. I felt proud to be British. I think he’s going to do a good job,” Colman continued.

Netflix also confirmed that filming on The Crown season six has been temporarily suspended following the news of Queen’s death.

The Crown season five will hit the screens in November this year.