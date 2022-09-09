Imran Khan to announce PTI's next move in Gujranwala rally tomorrow

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan delivers a speech in a rally in Multan on September 8, 2022. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday announced to reveal the “next critical phase” of his party’s “Haqiqi Azadi movement” (movement for real freedom) during his rally in Gujranwala tomorrow September 10.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chief wrote that the Gujranwala jalsa — to be held tomorrow — will be the last of his party’s present phase of the Haqiqi Azadi Movement.

“I will announce the next critical phase at the jalsa,” Khan tweeted.

The former premier claimed that the coalition government and “its handlers” are “petrified that nation is standing firmly behind PTI” which is why they are moving on a “minus one formula”.

Fawad announces PTI’s countrywide protests

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry during a press conference — held ahead of Khan’s tweet — said that the party will launch nationwide protests from tomorrow.

The former information minister said that PTI’s senior leaders — during a party meeting held today — expressed their confidence in Khan’s leadership.

“Attempts are being made to knock out Imran Khan politically. FIRs are being registered against him at a time when there are floods in the country,” Fawad said, claiming that the coalition government does not possess a “public mandate”.

Fawad claimed that the government wants to push the PTI chief out of the “political arena”.

“This government is a dummy and real decisions are being made somewhere else. There is only one political party that is in the opposition,” Fawad remarked, adding that the ECP delayed the elections when there were no floods.

“Keeping in view the political and economic situation, this government cannot be given much time. Pakistan's politics has also entered the final stages,” claimed Fawad, adding that very soon a government elected by the people will come to power.