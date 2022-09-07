Imran Khan claims conspiracy to topple Punjab govt underway; Mr X and Y also threatening

PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks during party rally in Chishtian. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

CHISHTIAN: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday alleged that "conspiracies to overthrow the Punjab government" were underway, while "Mr X and Y were also threatening his party."

PTI chief also alleged that a new political [conspiracy] was unfolding and PTI’s provincial assembly members were being offered crores to go against the party. “I challenge, no matter what you do, you won’t succeed,” the PTI chairman remarked.

Khan’s statements came during his address to party supporters in Chishtian where the PTI held one of its ‘Haqeeqi Azaadi’ rallies today.

Imran Khan remarked that London, and not Chishtian, wasPML-N’s political centre.

“Overseas Pakistanis send money to the country by working hard, while they steal money from here to send it abroad,” he said, accusing the Sharif family of staying in London and only coming to Pakistan to make money.

Khan added that the country will not progress without justice.

“We have seen big thieves in the assembly and the petty ones in the jail,” Khan said, adding that "we turn big thieves into prime ministers."

“The leader [in power] today has been looting the country for the last 30 years,” he remarked.

Once again accusing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of being biased, the former premier said that the ECP was the ruling coalition’s pet.

“This is my country and my army. I have never tried to weaken the institutions,” Khan stressed.

The former prime minister said that he was being stopped from doing politics.

“They are telling me not to do politics, work for floods. I will continue the Haqeeqi Azaadi movement and also work against the thieves,” he stated during his political rally in Chishtian.

Pointing his guns at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Khan said that the whole nation was awaiting to welcome him like never before and that he was also waiting for him to return soon.

“The story of Nawaz Sharif absconding began 10 years ago. Shahbaz Sharif’s son is also absconding,” Khan said, accusing the PML-N president of purchasing four mansions in London in his daughter Maryam Nawaz’s name.

“The nation is paying a hefty price because of those who vote for them for their petty personal gains,” Khan said.