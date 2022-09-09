Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' Season 5 streaming timeline across the world: Full List

Season 5 of Netflix's Cobra Kai is hitting the screens on September 9, in the upcoming season, and Terry Silver will be seen at the top of the empire while Daniel will kick off an unlikely partnership with old enemies.





Full list of Time Schedule for Cobra Kai Season 5 on Netflix;

Pacific Standard Time (PT) – Los Angeles etc 12:00 AM (GMT-8)

Mountain Standard Time (MST) – Phoenix etc 01:00 AM (GMT-6)

Central Standard Time (CT) – Mexico City etc 02:00 AM (GMT-5)

Eastern Daylight Time (EST) – New York etc 03:00 AM (GMT-4)

Brasilia Standard Time (BRT) 04:00 AM (GMT-3)

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 AM (GMT)

British Summer Time (BST) – Netflix UK 08:00 AM (GMT+1)

Central European Summer Time (CEST) 09:00 AM (GMT+2)

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) 10:00 AM (GMT+3)

Israel Daylight Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3)

India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM (GMT+5:30)

Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 PM (GMT+8)

Korea Standard Time (KST) – South Korea 16:00 PM (GMT+9)

Japan Standard Time (JST) 16:00 PM (GMT+9)

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 18:00 PM (GMT+11)

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 19:00 PM (GMT+12)





Check out the Trailer:



