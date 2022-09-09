Britney Spears ‘thankful’ her eldest son Sean did not speak out like Jayden: Source

File Footage

Britney Spears is “upset” with her son Jayden for speaking about their strained relationship publically but she’s “thankful” her eldest boy, Sean, did not appear before media.



An insider told Hollywood Life that despite knowing that her bond with her boys cannot be fixed, the pop star hopes her kids’ relationship with them is repaired.

The Hold Me Closer hit-maker is said to be mad at her second born for his explosive tell-all interview but the source shared that it won’t last long.

“Britney is upset with Jayden but he knows that she cannot stay upset with him. She loves her sons, and she knows that his decision to speak out was not his idea,” the source said.

The insider went on to say that she does not “blame” her 15-year-old son and doesn’t harbor any “harsh feelings to either one of them.”

However, the singer “is thankful that Sean did not speak out too, but she knows that Sean is more reserved to begin with.”

“She really just wants to move on from this and wants nothing more than to fix the bond that is broken,” the source said while adding that she feels that the situation is “definitely fixable.”

Britney knows that when her kids grow up, “they will be able to see this,” the insider told the publication.

For the unversed, Jayden talked to Daily Mail few days ago in which he defended his grandfather Jamie Spears’ role in singer’s conservatorship, saying, “He was just trying to be a father."

About Britney’s nude Instagram shots, the teenager said, “It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention.”

“This has gone on for years and years and years and there's a high chance that this will never stop,” he added.

He further said that his and his brother’s relationship with their mom “can be fixed,” adding, “It's just going to take a lot of time and effort.”

“I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again.”