Kanye West ‘releasing all grudges’ against Queen Elizabeth? ‘Leaning into light’

Kaye West has overtaken social media with his post about ‘forgiving’ Queen Elizabeth for her ‘racist past’.

The post has been shared on Instagram and contains two portrait shots of Queen Elizabeth, one in black-and-white, and whereas the other in colour.

It also featured a small write-up where he claims to have “forgiven” the late monarch for her country’s racist past.

He began the note by writing, “Life is precious,” and thus he is “releasing all grudges today” and intending to “lean into the light.”

