Former Pakistan skipper Inzamamul Haq. Couretsy PCB

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Inzamamul Haq Friday said that the team winning today’s match will have a psychological advantage in the Asia Cup 2022 final on Sunday.



Pakistan and Sri Lanka are playing the last Super 4 stage match today at the Dubai International Stadium in a dress rehearsal for the final.

Speaking on Geo News programme "Geo Pakistan", Inzamamul Haq said, “whichever team wins today’s match will have a psychological advantage over the other”.

In response to a question, he advised the team management to not induct a player into the squad for international matches after "a couple of good innings" adding that cricketers performing in domestic cricket should be given a chance.

About Mohammad Rizwan, who is in supreme form in this tournament, he said that wicketkeepers of major teams play like batters.

When asked about the fitness issues faced by the Pakistan team, the former cricketer said injuries occur in hot weather conditions and under such circumstances, the team management includes more pacers.

It is important to note that Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani were ruled out of the tournament after sustaining injuries while Mohammad Rizwan underwent an MRI test after he hurt his right knee during the India match.

He, however, was declared fit to play against Afghanistan.

Head-to-head

Pakistan have an upper hand over Sri Lanka winning 13 matches and losing eight. The Lankans won the last three in a row in 2019.