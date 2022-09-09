Julie Andrews pays heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: ‘It feels I lost a friend’

Julie Andrews has paid homage to Queen Elizabeth II after she passed away “peacefully” at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8.
According to E! News, The Princess Diaries star, who played the fictional queen in the movie, issued a heartfelt statement where she mourned the demise of her “beloved Queen”.
“A page in history has turned today. Along with millions of others, I mourn the passing of our beloved Queen Elizabeth II,” it read.
The Sound of Music actress commented that she felt like she lost a “friend” in her statement.
“It feels as though we lost a friend: a dedicated Monarch who inspired all of us with her love, wisdom and grace,” she stated.
Julie concluded, “May we honour her by holding to the standards she set for herself and her nation.”
Earlier, the actress paid her respects to the late Queen during the platinum jubilee celebrations in June this year, which reportedly marked the British monarch’s 70 years on the throne.
The outlet also reported that the deceased Queen appointed the actress “a dame for services in the performing arts” in 2000.
Who is Queen Consort Camilla?
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were the only ones who didn't rush to see the Queen
William will - at some stage - be given the title the Prince of Wales, but he needs to be created so by his father
file footage Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown has confirmed that filming could be put on hold out of respect...
Queen Elizabeth has died, which means Prince Harry and Meghan are now children of the monarch Charles
Prince Harry never made it to Balmoral following news of Queen Elizabeth’s worsening health?