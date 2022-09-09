Firm makes shocking change to succession line following Queen Elizabeth’s death

The Royal Family of Britain update their official line of succession following the death of Queen Elizabeth, leaving fans in shock over the updated changes.
The updated list features Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge at the forefront whereas Prince George follows him swiftly right below.
They are complemented by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, following which comes the Duke of Sussex and his children, Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Top 10 closes off with a mention of the currently infamous Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.
Check out the 23 other family members, in the direct line of succession;
1. The Duke of Cambridge
2. Prince George of Cambridge
3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
4. Prince Louis of Cambridge
5. The Duke of Sussex
6. Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor
7. Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor
8. The Duke of York
9. Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
10. Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi
11. Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank
12. Master August Brooksbank
13. The Earl of Wessex
14. Viscount Severn
15. The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor
16. The Princess Royal
17. Mr. Peter Phillips
18. Miss Savannah Phillips
19. Miss Isla Phillips
20. Mrs. Michael Tindall
21. Miss Mia Tindall
22. Miss Lena Tindall
23. Master Lucas Tindall
