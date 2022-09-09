Archie, Lilibet now ‘prince, princess’ after Queen Elizabeth's death

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana are now a prince and princess by virtue of being the grandchildren of a monarch, King Charles, upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, reported The Evening Standard.



This comes after Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away peacefully in Scotland at the age of 96, meaning that her son Charles ascended the throne.

While Archie and Lilibet were not born entitled to the title of a prince and princess, they are now entitled to the titles as their grandfather Charles is now the King.

It remains unknown at the time whether Prince Harry and Meghan’s kids will ever use their official prince and princess titles, or forgo them.

As for Prince Harry and Meghan, they are last understood to have met the Queen in June when they visited the UK to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.