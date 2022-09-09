Prince William, Kate Middleton announce new royal titles after Queen’s death

file footage

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have confirmed their new royal titles upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, updating their social media accounts to read Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will now also be referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, titles that have been passed down from William’s father Charles and his wife Camilla, who are now the King and Queen Consort.

William and Kate’s new social media bios read: “The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge and the Royal Foundation, based at Kensington Palace.”





William and Kate’s update came just moments after Buckingham Palace announced that the 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth had passed away peacefully in Balmoral, Scotland, surrounded by her close relatives including Charles, William, and her other children.

King Charles is also expected to pass on his Prince of Wales title to William, his eldest son, who is now first in line to the British throne.

Buckingham Palace’s sombre announcement of the Queen’s death said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

The statement also specified the Queen’s wish for Charles’ wife Camilla to be called Queen Consort, reading: “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”