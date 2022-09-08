 
Thursday September 08, 2022
By Web Desk
September 08, 2022
What is happening outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death? In Pictures

Following an announcement regarding Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Buckingham Palace has become crowded with a collection of royal fans that are in mourning.

The view outside Buckingham Palace has gripped fans across the world, in an ‘emotional rollercoaster’, according to social media users.

Check out the view in a collection of pictures;


