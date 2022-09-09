King Charles emotional over Queen Elizabeth II’s death: 'It is a loss'

King Charles offers his first official statement following news of Queen Elizabeth’s demise.

The statement has been shared via Buckingham Palace and it includes a solemn address by the newly crowned, King of England.

It reads, “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family.”

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother,” it went on to say.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”