Thursday September 08, 2022
King Charles emotional over Queen Elizabeth II’s death: 'It is a loss'

King Charles shares his first official statement in response to the passing of Queen Elizabeth

By Web Desk
September 09, 2022
King Charles offers his first official statement following news of Queen Elizabeth’s demise.

The statement has been shared via Buckingham Palace and it includes a solemn address by the newly crowned, King of England.

It reads, “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family.”

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother,” it went on to say.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”