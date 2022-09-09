Netflix 'Glass Onions: A Knives Out' unveils trailer, release date & cast list: Watch

Netflix releases its first teaser of 'Glass Onions: A Knives Out' featuring Daniel Craig in the lead role

Netflix's Glass Onions: A Knives Out releases its first teaser featuring Daniel Craig in the lead role on September 8, Thursday.

Glass Onions: A Knives Out is a sequel to the film Knives Out, and revolves around the story of a tech billionaire named Miles Bron who plans a getaway trip with his friends to his private Island.

The plot gets interesting when a murder is committed and Detective Benoit Blanc is put in charge of the case.





Cast:

Daniel Craig

Edward Norton

Janelle Monáe

Kathryn Hahn

Leslie Odom

Jessica Henwick

Madelyn Cline

Kate Hudson

Dave Bautista

Ethan Hawke





Release Date:

Directed by Rian Johnson, the movie is all set to premiere on December 23, on Netflix.





Watch the Trailer:







