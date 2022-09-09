 
close
Thursday September 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Netflix 'Glass Onions: A Knives Out' unveils trailer, release date & cast list: Watch

Netflix releases its first teaser of 'Glass Onions: A Knives Out' featuring Daniel Craig in the lead role

By Web Desk
September 09, 2022
Netflix releases its first teaser of Glass Onions: A Knives Out featuring Daniel Craig in the lead role
Netflix releases its first teaser of 'Glass Onions: A Knives Out' featuring Daniel Craig in the lead role

Netflix's Glass Onions: A Knives Out releases its first teaser featuring  Daniel Craig in the lead role on September 8, Thursday.

Glass Onions: A Knives Out is a sequel to the film Knives Out, and revolves around the story of a tech billionaire named Miles Bron who plans a getaway trip with his friends to his private Island.

The plot gets interesting when a murder is committed and Detective Benoit Blanc is put in charge of the case.


Cast:

  • Daniel Craig
  • Edward Norton
  • Janelle Monáe
  • Kathryn Hahn
  • Leslie Odom
  • Jessica Henwick
  • Madelyn Cline
  • Kate Hudson
  • Dave Bautista
  • Ethan Hawke


Release Date:

Directed by Rian Johnson, the movie is all set to premiere on December 23, on Netflix.


Watch the Trailer: