Prince Harry blasted for ‘dramatizing darkest hour’ amid Queen’s health concerns

Prince Harry has come under fire for “dramatizing the darkest hour” of his life, over a lack of apology from Prince William, despite Queen’s health fears.

Queen Elizabeth’s health fears plunge Prince Harry into backlash after he “dramatized the darkest hour” of his life, following a lack of apology from Prince William.

This revelation has been made by royal broadcaster Rafe Heydel-Mankoo in his interview with GB News breakfast host Isabel Webster.

Webster made the admissions in his interview and claimed, “There has been lots of talk this week about how the Sussex’s are in town. They are in Windsor across the park, now, from the Cambridges - Adelaide Cottage versus Frogmore Cottage - and they have not met up.”

Read More: Live Updates on Queen Elizabeth Health: Monarch under 'medical supervision' at Balmoral



“Apparently, according to Omid Scobie, this is because Harry thinks William has not been accountable for crossing the line, nor has he been there for Harry in his darkest hour.”

Even Rafe Heydel-Mankoo admitted, “Yes, well, we go from the sublime story of the Cambridge’s to the ridiculous story of the Sussex’s, as per usual. To expect Prince William to apologise after all the litany of insults that have been caused by the Sussexes is beggars belief. “

“I mean, it is akin to Prince Harry digging himself a hole, Prince Harry throwing a ladder down, Prince Harry burning it and then blaming Prince William for the entire episode.”

“They need to grow a pair and realise the country is going through a more serious issue right now than petty insignificant vacuous issues.”