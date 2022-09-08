Princess Charlotte confidently refuses help from royal aide

Princess Charlotte once made a surprising move in front of a large crowd gathered on the occasion of Christmas morning service in 2019.

According to MyLondon, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s young daughter refused to hand over a bouquet of flowers to a palace aide as the seven-year-old carried on her duties with roses in her hand.

Back in 2019, Charlotte and other members of the royal family arrived at the Queen’s Norfolk estate on Christmas morning.

The young princess received a bunch of white roses from some children who showered love over the royal.

However, the then four-year-old denied handing the bouquet to an aide as the princess confidently shook her head while greeting the rest of the crowd.