‘Friends’ star David Schwimmer recreates Jennifer Aniston’s viral shower photo

David Schwimmer teased Friends co-star and longtime friend Jennifer Aniston by recreating her viral shower photo.
Fans were amused by the hilarious snap of the Intelligence actor which showed him grimaced as his face was covered with soap and shampoo.
The picture came in response to The Morning Show star’s latest Instagram shot that she dropped to hint that “something’s coming” to her haircare line Lolavie.
“@jenniferaniston – a towel I hope??” Schwimmer captioned the photo with Aniston reacting in comments section with, “Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?”
The duo played the iconic roles of Ross Geller and Rachel Green in the hit comedy sitcom that ran for a total of ten seasons.
The followers of the classic show could not keep calm on the hilarious interaction between the actors, who played lovers in the series.
“STOP I LIVE FOR THESE INTERACTIONS,” one fan wrote while another added, “MY EYES ! MY EYES,” quoting a famous line from the drama.
