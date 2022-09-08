Nicholas Cage rejoices as he welcomes 'baby girl' and turns father to three

Nicholas Cage welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday

Nicholas Cage and Riko Shibata welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday.

As per PEOPLE, their rep told, "Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter. Mother and daughter are doing fine."

The Ghost Rider actor has became father to three children, including two sons from his precious marriage, while his wife, Riko is now mother to one.

According to media reports, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together in early January 2022.

"The parents-to-be are elated!" the rep added.

The National Treasure actor then confirmed the news in April that he will become a father to a baby girl during promoting The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I'm gonna announce some big news for everyone," he said. "I am gonna have a little girl."





Earlier, the star expressed his fondness of being father again, telling Access Hollywood that he is "extremely excited" to be a father again.

"My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair," he said earlier this month. "I'm looking forward to getting back to that," the actor added.